What to know about the UTSA Roadrunners

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2, 0-0 SEC) are back at home after a road win against Miami where they will host the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners are led by first-year head coach Austin Claunch, who was most recently an assistant at Alabama for last season. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Nicholls State from 2018-2023, where he amassed a 90-61 record in six seasons.

UTSA is 3-4 on the season with wins over Trinity (Division III), Merrimack and Houston Christian. The Roadrunners have some common opponents with the Razorbacks and have lost to Little Rock and Troy, both teams Arkansas beat. The Roadrunners' most recent game was an 82-74 overtime loss to St. Mary's.

Arkansas comes into the contest after a gritty come-from-behind win over the Miami Hurricanes in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks trailed the entire second half until a three-pointer by freshman guard Boogie Fland gave the Hogs a 76-73 lead with 1:48 left in the game, which ended up being the game-winner.

A first-year head coach also means plenty of first-year players, as UTSA has 15 new players, all but one of whom come from the transfer portal.

Here's HawgBeat's preview of what you need to know about the UTSA Roadrunners ahead of Friday night's contest, including analytics, potential starting lineups and more...