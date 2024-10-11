What to know: Arkansas baseball exhibition vs. Oklahoma State

The Arkansas baseball team is set to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys for Friday and Saturday exhibitions at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville this weekend.

Admission and parking is free to the public for both games. Concessions will be available and no outside food and drinks are allowed except in the Hog Pen. There will be no television or stream option.

“We’ll play nine (innings Friday) and then the way we’re going to work it on Saturday, is we’re going to probably play 10 innings, but we’re going to play two 5-inning games,” head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday. “We talked about this yesterday, and we had talked about it originally when we were making plans to do this, to play a little bit more than nine innings. So we decided to go 10. So at the end of five innings on Saturday, we’ll take a five- or 10-minute break and let them fix the field again.”

-------------

WHO: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State

WHAT: Baseball exhibitions, free for public to attend

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. & Saturday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. CT

WHERE: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas

UPDATES: Click here (IT WILL NOT BE TELEVISED)

-------------

This will be the first time the Diamond Hogs have faced outside competition on the college level in the fall since September 2019, when the Oklahoma Sooners came to town for a 14-inning exhibition. Arkansas also hosted the Texas Rangers instructional league team for two exhibitions in Oct. 2022. The Razorbacks won both matchups and outscored the Rangers, 18-6.

The Diamond Hogs and Cowboys have plenty of recent history, as Arkansas won two of three games over Oklahoma State to make it out of the 2022 Stillwater Regional and eventually make a deep run in the College World Series before being eliminated by the eventual national champions, Ole Miss.

Arkansas has also played Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, each of the past two seasons. The Razorbacks picked up an 18-1 run-rule win in seven innings on Feb. 19, 2023, and the Cowboys returned the favor with a 2-1 victory in 14 innings Feb. 24 of this year.

Last season, the Razorbacks finished with a 44-16 overall record and a 20-10 mark in SEC play. Oklahoma State was 42-19 overall with a 19-9 record in Big 12 play last season.