'When he talks, they listen': Jefferson poised to lead Hogs in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The coming football season is the first in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' career that he will have a returning starter under center, and KJ Jefferson is growing not just as a player, but as a leader as well.

The Sardis, Mississippi, native is entering his third season on the Hill and his second as the starting quarterback. Briles said Jefferson's progressed on the field and in the locker room.

"It's just leading," Briles said of Jefferson. "It's been so great to have a guy that's done it. Because when he talks, they listen, and that wasn't the case this time a year ago."

Jefferson arrived on campus as a 5.8 four-star quarterback, and the No. 12 player in the state of Mississippi. He sat behind the carousel of Ben Hicks, Nick Starkel, and John Stephen Jones while watching his team finish 2-10 in 2019.

He then had to sit behind Florida transfer Feleipe Franks, but Briles said learning from Franks helped Jefferson become the player he is today.

"KJ was right there, and there was a competition there for a while," Briles said. "Feleipe being an older guy, he ended up winning that in general. But KJ never faltered. He was always prepared...He always stayed in the now and always treated it like he was one play away from playing. So, I was impressed with that, but Feleipe did a great job with him."

That development led to Jefferson becoming one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the SEC in 2021, finishing with a 67.3% completion rate, 2,676 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Briles said he believes Jefferson can exceed those numbers in 2022.

"He can play, obviously, at that level," Briles said. "We’ve seen it, and he should play at that level. We’ve got really good receivers, we feel like, and good O-line, good running backs, good tight ends. So, the schedule is what it is, but we’ve got a good football team, as well. We expect him to play at a high level, and he does too."

Jefferson said the mental side of the game has been the aspect that has improved most from last season.

"Just trying to be consistent, that's one of my main goals going into this season is just being more consistent.," Jefferson said. "Just because consistency builds a lot, it's very contagious for me, being consistent makes me an even better quarterback, even an elite quarterback."

Jefferson will need to be sharp both mentally and physically in 15 days, when No. 23 Cincinnati comes to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. That game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.