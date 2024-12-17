Where Arkansas basketball's analytics rank with SEC play looming

The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) are in the midst of a four-game win streak with just two non-conference matchups left before Southeastern Conference play starts on Jan. 4.

Last week, the Razorbacks took home a win over then-No. 14 Michigan at Madison Square Garden before they went to North Little Rock and dismantled in-state foe Central Arkansas.

The wins boosted the Hogs in the analytics rankings, which will be vital when it comes to NCAA Tournament selection and seeding. The AP Top 25 Poll still left Arkansas out on Monday.

As of Tuesday, Arkansas sits at No. 40 in the KenPom rankings. The Hogs started the season No. 25 and steadily dropped over the first few weeks of the season, but they've stayed in the 40-range for the last few weeks.

Arkansas offensive efficiency margin is +16.91. Its offensive efficiency margin is 113.4, which is ranked No. 58, while the defensive efficiency margin is at 96.5, good for 23rd.

The NET rankings made their debut on Dec. 2 and Arkansas started at No. 51. The Hogs dropped to No. 53 a week later, but after the string of victories is at No. 47.

This ranking evaluates game results, strength of schedule, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses. It breaks wins and losses into four quadrants, and is based on game location and the opponents' NET rankings.

— Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

— Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

— Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

— Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

The NCAA website says the number of Quad 1 wins and Quad 3 and 4 losses will be "incredibly important" for NCAA Tournament selection and seeding.

Right now, Arkansas is 1-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-0 in Quad 2 games, 3-0 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4. There will be ample opportunities for the Razorbacks to notch big wins, as there are 12 SEC teams ahead of them in the NET rankings.