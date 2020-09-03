HawgBeat - Where to find Razorback commits this week

High school football is underway in several of Arkansas's major recruiting areas. Last week, six of the nine 2021 Razorback commits who kicked off their senior seasons came away with a win.

This week, a few more future Hogs begin their seasons. Here's where you can find them under the stadium lights...

Southmoore and Arkansas kicker commit Cameron Little will try to move to 1-1 on Thursday night against Deer Creek at home.

Wide receiver Bryce Stephens kicks off the season with John Marshall High School hosting Bethany at home at 7 p.m.

Quarterback Lucas Coley and Cornerstone Christian secured a week one upset over Calallen and will try to do it again in week two against Trinity Christian in San Antonio at 7 p.m.

Union and A.J. Green will try to erase a week one shutout from their memory with a big matchup against Broken Arrow on the road at 7 p.m.

Crisp County linebacker Chris Paul gets things going against Tift County at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

After falling by one point to De Kalb last week, Rivercrest and OL commit Cole Carson face 0-1 Detroit High on the road at 7:30 p.m.

Running back Javion Hunt starts the season at home against Midwest City at 7 p.m.

With a week one win secured, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Lincoln College Prep host Lansing at 7 p.m. for a non-conference bout.

Keuan Parker and Booker T. Washington will try to remain undefeated Friday night hosting Del City at 7 p.m.

QB commit Landon Rogers and TE commit Erin Outley travel to LR Southwest for their first game of the season after a successful scrimmage against Jacksonville last week.

Linebacker commit Marco Avant and 1-0 Jonesboro host 1-0 Cabot at 7 p.m.

Vian didn't need DT Solomon Wright last week to beat Gravette but they will this week as they kickoff conference play Friday night at 7 at home against Eufaula.

Lastly, Wynne and OL commit Terry Wells will try to keep the momentum going on the road against West Memphis at 7 p.m.

Still waiting to play their first game are Chase Lowery at Frisco High School (Texas), Jaedon Wilson at DeSoto (Texas), Devon Manuel at Beau Chene (Louisiana) and Raheim Sanders at Rockledge (Florida).

READ MORE: Week one results and stats