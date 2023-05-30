Arkansas basketball head coach Eric Musselman is known well for his ability to successfully navigate the transfer portal and bring in experienced difference makers for his program. While Razorback fans remember well the players that transferred to Fayetteville and made an impact, they could use a refresher on those who have left the program since Musselman took over in April of 2019. Here's a look at all of the players that transferred from Arkansas since Musselman took over, where they ended up and how they fared...

Makhel Mitchell - Little Rock

Makhel Mitchell, the brother of current Arkansas forward Makhi, began his career at Maryland before transferring to Rhode Island for his sophomore and junior years. Mitchell played in 30 games, started nine and averaged 11.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per 40 minutes. Mitchell announced Monday that he is transferring to Little Rock.

Barry Dunning Jr. - UAB

Dunning spent his freshman season with Arkansas in 2022-23 and he played in 16 total games. The 6-foot-6 native of Mobile, Alabama, elected to transfer back to his home state on May 5 to join UAB.

Derrian Ford - Arkansas State

Ford was a freshman for Arkansas in 2022-23 and he saw action in 21 games. He scored 15 total points and brought down 10 total rebounds on the season. A native of Magnolia, Ford announced May 19 he intended to transfer to Arkansas State and he signed on May 22.

Khalen "KK" Robinson - Texas A&M

Robinson spent his freshman and sophomore seasons in Fayetteville and he played in 29 total games. A right foot fracture ended his freshman season after 11 games, but he was able to play in 18 contests as a sophomore. In 2021-22, Robinson averaged 1.9 points and 24 total assists as a sophomore. After his sophomore season, Robinson transferred to Texas A&M. The Little Rock native played in 18 games and averaged 1.8 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game as a junior in 2022-23.

Chance Moore - Missouri State

Moore played in just five games as a freshman for Arkansas in 2021-22 and he elected to transfer to Missouri State. The Brookhaven, Georgia, native averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 31 games for the Bears in 2022-23. He scored at least 14 points on 12 occasions and he shot 43.0% from the field and 34.2% from three.

Jaxson Robinson - BYU

After spending his freshman season in 2020-21 at Texas A&M, Robinson transferred to Arkansas for his sophomore campaign. He saw action in 16 games and recorded four starts for Arkansas in 2021-22. Robinson averaged 3.4 points per game and shot 38.0% from three with the Razorbacks. The former four-star elected to move on from Fayetteville and chose the Cougars. During the 2022-23 season, Robinson played in 33 games with 30 starts and he averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He made a team-high 61 3-pointers as a junior and he became of three players in program history to go 5-of-5 from 3-point range in the first half of a game.

Connor Vanover - Oral Roberts

Vanover began his career at California in 2018-19 before he transferred to Arkansas for the 2019-20 season. Vanover sat out his first year per NCAA transfer rules, but he played for the Hogs in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Vanover played in 29 games and started 27. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 points during his first full season with the Hogs. Vanover saw less action as a junior in 2021-22, when he averaged just 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15 total games. Vanover elected to transfer to Oral Roberts for the 2022-23 season and he had plenty of success in 34 games. The 7-foot-5 native of Little Rock averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. On May 5, Vanover entered his name into the NBA Draft and kept his college eligibility while also entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Desi Sills - Arkansas State/Kansas State

Recruited to Fayetteville by former head coach Mike Anderson, Sills spent his sophomore and junior years playing under Musselman in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Sills recorded 10.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a sophomore in 2019-20. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 32 games as a junior under Musselman. Sills transferred to Arkansas State for the 2021-22 season and he scored 12.6 points per game while bringing down 3.6 rebounds per game with the Red Wolves. Sills elected to transfer to Kansas State for his final season of eligibility and he put up 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Wildcats, who made the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Abayomi Iyiola - Hofstra/Kansas State

Iyiola joined Arkansas in 2019-20 after spending two seasons at Stetson. He sat out that 2019-20 season and then had a knee surgery in the summer of 2020 that limited his time during the 2020-21 season. Iyiola saw action in just one game for the Razorbacks. He transferred to Hofstra for the 2021-22 season and he averaged 7.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Iyiola then elected to transfer to Kansas State, where he joined Sills for the 2022-23 season. As a senior, Iyiola averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 31 games for the Wildcats.

Ethan Henderson - Texas A&M

Another Mike Anderson recruit, Henderson was a three-star prospect out of Parkview High School in the class of 2018. Henderson played in 12 games as a freshman under Anderson and then 20 as a sophomore and 18 as a junior under Musselman. His most action came as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he averaged 9.2 minutes, 1.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 forward transferred to Texas A&M for the 2021-22 season and he appeared in all 40 games and had 15 starts as a senior. He averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Henderson was on the Texas A&M roster in 2022-23 as a fifth-year senior, but he didn't appear in any games.

Vance Jackson Jr. - East Carolina

Jackson spent his freshman season at UConn before transferring to New Mexico for three seasons. After his junior year in 2019-20, Jackson elected to transfer to Arkansas for the 2020-21 season. As a senior for the Razorbacks, Jackson played in 26 games, made three starts and averaged 11.5 minutes per game. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game during his one year under Musselman. Jackson spent his final season of collegiate eligibility at East Carolina, which he averaged 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds for in 30 total games in 2021-22.

Reggie Chaney - Houston

Originally recruited by Anderson, Chaney stuck around for Musselman's first season as the head coach of Arkansas. He played in 29 games and averaged 4.1 points and 3.3 rebounds as a sophomore. Chaney transferred to Houston, where he played in 103 total games from 2020-23. The former three-star out of Henderson, Nevada, averaged 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and he recorded 56 blocks during his three seasons with the Cougars. He was part of three straight Sweet Sixteen appearances, two Elite Eights and one Final Four with Houston.

Jalen Harris - Georgetown

Harris played his freshman season with New Mexico in 2016-17 before transferring to play for Anderson in Fayetteville. He stuck around for Musselman's first year in 2019-20 and he played in 32 total games while averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The Wilson, North Carolina, native elected to transfer to Georgetown for his final college season and he put recorded 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists across six games for the Hoyas before he took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Justice Hill - LSU

Hill signed with Arkansas out of Little Rock Christian Academy in November of 2018. He enrolled in January of 2019, but elected to transfer before ever playing a game as a Razorback when Musselman was hired in April 2019. After spending two seasons with Murray State, Hill transferred to LSU for the 2022-23 season. He played in 30 games and started 17 for the Tigers. Hill averaged 5.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Tigers. Hill transferred from LSU to Loyola Marymount on April 9.

Gabe Osabuohien - West Virginia

Osabuohien was dismissed from the Razorbacks on Aug. 15, 2019, by Musselman for an undisclosed reason. He played 54 total games and started eight across two seasons with the Razorbacks. After transferring to West Virginia, Osabuohein spent three seasons with the Mountaineers. His best year came in 2021-22, when he averaged 18.1 minutes, 4.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Ibrahim Ali - Tulane