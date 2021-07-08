Whirlwind month includes stop at Arkansas for 4-star Louisiana LB

A coveted linebacker stopped by Arkansas for an unofficial visit last month and enjoyed his time on The Hill.

Tackett Curtis, a 2023 prospect from Louisiana, made a pit stop in Fayetteville during a world tour of attending camps and visiting schools in June and had good things to say about the Razorbacks - including head coach Sam Pittman and linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

“My whole family went and we met with Coach Scherer and Coach Pittman," Curtis said. "Went and spent a day with them and enjoyed it a lot. It was a very good visit."