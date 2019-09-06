NORTH LITTLE ROCK — If Friday night was any indication, Arkansas fans have a lot to be excited about at the linebacker position in years to come.

Martavius French and Bryson Eason, a 2020 commit and top target, respectively, were part of a smothering Memphis Whitehaven defense that shut out Arkansas Class 7A power North Little Rock 23-0.

Both players had nine tackles, according to HawgBeat’s unofficial statistics, but French - the No. 180 player in the country - also had an interception, pass breakup and forced fumble. Eason, who is two spots behind his teammate in the Rivals250 at No. 182, had 1.5 tackles for loss included in his total.

The Charging Wildcats didn’t get a first down until the fourth quarter, but that drive was ended by French’s interception.

After the game, HawgBeat talked to both of them about their recruitment. French is still trying to get Eason - who says he’s down to two schools - to join him with the Razorbacks.

(NOTE: Fellow four-star linebacker Tamarion McDonald, a Mississippi State commit, also had a good game for Whitehaven. He made a few key catches as a receiver and was in on several tackles as an edge rusher.)

