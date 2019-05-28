CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Dillon Johnson (Rivals.com)

Could there be a decision on the horizon for Dillon Johnson, a four-star athlete out of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph’s? He named his top six schools over the weekend and he has visits scheduled to five of those schools in the next four weeks. Arkansas, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Oregon made the cut. Johnson said those are the six schools will now be focused on until he makes his decision.

CONTENDERS

At this stage, we will place two schools in this category. As visits take place in June, this could change, but for now, the contenders are Arkansas and Mississippi State. Despite being the in-state school, we don’t feel the Bulldogs are the favorite. If there is a leader at this time, Arkansas would be it. Johnson and his mother took a trip to Fayetteville earlier this spring and the Razorbacks impressed both. The coaches have shown a great deal of attention to Johnson, making him feel like a priority and he likes the fit in Chad Morris’ offense at running back. He will be back at Arkansas on June 7 for his official visit. Mississippi State is a school that has hosted Johnson more than anyone else, so he is very at home there in Starkville and he will be back there later this week for an unofficial visit. The location, familiarity and the pursuit have the Bulldogs in a good spot.



PRETENDERS

With two schools labeled as “contenders”, that leaves the other four schools in this category. That doesn’t mean Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss and Oregon are out of this by any means. Johnson has official visits scheduled to Missouri (June 21) and Oregon (June 10), so things could change quickly there. Those visits will put Johnson in Columbia and Eugene for the first times, so a lot will rest on those visits. Memphis will have Johnson on their campus June 1. The Tigers have a camp going on that day, but Johnson will just head up and hang out with the coaches. Ole Miss is another in-state school on his list. He has been in Oxford three or four times and has a good vibe with the coaching staff, but the Rebels are not in the same position as their in-state rivals, Mississippi State right now. It is still to be determined if Ole Miss will receive an official visit or not.

DECISION TIMELINE