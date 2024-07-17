Coming off a tumultuous and disappointing 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 2023 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks and fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman are hoping to turn things around — especially on the offensive end.

Pittman fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Oct. 22 following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State, a game that Arkansas only recorded 97 receiving and 200 total yards. Pittman then brought back former Hogs' head coach Bobby Petrino to fill the play caller role ahead of the 2024 season.

Arkansas' 2024 offense will feature several new skill position players after the transfer portal took three running backs (Rocket Sanders, Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave) and two quarterbacks (KJ Jefferson and Jacoby Criswell) over the offseason.

The Razorbacks replaced those losses with running backs Ja'Quinden Jackson (Utah) and Rodney Hill (Florida State), and they brought in starting quarterback Taylen Green (Boise State) and depth piece Blake Boda (Coastal Carolina) at the signal caller position.

In the wide receiver room, Arkansas didn't suffer much attrition to the transfer portal, NFL Draft or graduation. Despite the Razorbacks' painful-to-watch offense last season, there are still pieces who can contribute in 2024, assuming Petrino can exceed his predecessor and actually get the ball moving.

Andrew Armstrong — who led the team in receptions and yards in 2023 — returns, along with Isaac TeSlaa, Tyrone Broden, Isaiah Sategna and a slew of freshmen and second-year players who could break out once fall camp starts. Transfer additions Jordan Anthony (Texas A&M) and Khafre Brown (South Florida) also have a chance to get reps for first-year receivers coach Ronnie Fouch.

For now, HawgBeat takes a look at three different wide receivers that could lead Arkansas in receiving yards for the 2024 season: