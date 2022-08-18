Who will return kickoffs, punts for Arkansas this season?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Prior to last season, the Razorbacks had not returned a punt for a touchdown since the 2012 Cotton Bowl. Nathan Parodi's 80-yard punt return for a touchdown against UAPB broke that streak.

The Hogs have not returned a kickoff for a touchdown since De'Vion Warren did so against Auburn in 2017.

Arkansas has not been a threat in the kick return game for some time now. Even with the Parodi touchdown against UAPB, the Hogs averaged just 10.6 yards per punt return last year. Kickoff return was not much better at just 18.2 yards per return.

Entering this season, the Razorbacks have a list of guys who can all be dangerous returning kicks. Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said he thinks the team speed is at a higher level this year.

"We have I think a little more speed than we’ve had in the past, which helps," Fountain said. "We brought in a couple of fast freshmen, got some good transfers in. So, I think our overall team speed is better than it’s been."

Fountain mentioned a good list of names for candidates at both return spots Wednesday.

For punt return, redshirt freshman wide receiver Bryce Stephens is the leader so far in fall camp. His experience from last season is what sets him above the rest right now — he had a 26-yard punt return against LSU and a 27-yard punt return against UAPB.

"Bryce had a little bit of a lead going into camp because he did do that in the LSU game and I think the UAPB game last year and had two big returns," Fountain said. "But, the other guys are doing really well, and it's a tight competition."

The name most might want to see returning punts and kicks is freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna, who was the No. 4 track prospect in the nation according to MileSplit. He has world-class speed and recorded 484 total return yards (24.2 average) with one kickoff return touchdown during his high school career at Fayetteville. Fountain said he is a candidate for kickoff and punt returners.

Two more names Fountain mentioned for punt return were redshirt sophomore receiver Harper Cole and Oklahoma transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood.

"Harper Cole to me is kind of a Parodi-type guy," Fountain said. "Very dependable. Very reliable. He's been back there for a couple years. And then we've worked Jadon Haselwood back there a little bit, as well."

At kickoff return, it seems to be more open than punt return. Fountain mentioned a group of names.

"At kick return, that's an area I think we can be better at this year," Fountain said. "We have AJ (Green) back, who kind of did some good things for us late in the year. Isaiah Sategna is back there as well. Matt Landers is working back there a little bit, and Rashod Dubinion, which we call Dub, he's back there and has done a great job as well."

Head coach Sam Pittman said after last Saturday's scrimmage that Landers and Stephens are leading the pack at kickoff and punt return, respectively.

The talk of fall camp about Landers has been his speed, so it would seem to be a good choice for him as a kickoff returner.

"He's fast," cornerback Malik Chavis said. "Matt is really fast. He has SEC speed. He's fast."

There is plenty of time for competition left in fall camp, but not being able to run live kickoffs often limits what coaches can see.

"We try to put them in a lot of traffic drills and see if they're going to drop the ball," Fountain said. "When we scrimmage on Saturday, it's fastball, full-field cover, but we're not tackling a lot in that. So, we're getting people in their face and seeing how they handle it. That's the big thing is dependability."

The Hogs will practice Thursday and Friday before Saturday's second scrimmage of fall camp, which will be closed.