Who won Arkansas' position battles in camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Even with more returning starters than usual, Arkansas still had a handful of position battles as it entered fall camp.

Now on the eve of the 2021 football season, the Razorbacks’ depth chart has mostly been ironed out. There is just one “or” on either side of the ball and that’s at weak-side linebacker, where Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool have battled it out all offseason.

It remains to be seen which of the seniors starts alongside Grant Morgan on Saturday, but we do know the result of the other key position battles at cornerback, left guard, wide receiver and along the defensive line.

One of the most publicized competitions was for the second starting cornerback position, opposite of Montaric Brown. About midway through camp, after the coaches stopped moving him from one side to the other and let him focus on one spot, LaDarrius Bishop pulled ahead of Hudson Clark.

Clark, a former walk-on, made national headlines last season when he came down with three interceptions against Ole Miss and subsequently earned a scholarship. However, he struggled down the stretch and was eventually replaced by Bishop in the season finale.

In his first start of the year, Bishop earned an impressive 67.1 grade from Pro Football Focus despite facing one of the most prolific offenses in college football history.

“We felt like he played really well last year against Alabama,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “He's fast, he's long, he's the perfect size and speed for a corner.”

A four-star recruit from Ashdown, Bishop originally committed to Mississippi State before flipping to the Razorbacks in the Class of 2018. Even though he was blessed with blazing speed, he redshirted his first year on campus.

Bishop made three spot starts as a redshirt freshman in 2019, but then spent most of 2020 as the backup nickel before getting his shot against the Crimson Tide.

“He always had the talent to do it,” teammate Joe Foucha said. “I feel like him maturing in the defense and knowing the defense, I feel like that helped him a lot and it is going to show going into the season.”

It may not have been as sexy of a competition, but the battle at left guard is one Pittman has talked about since SEC Media Days as one that could last into the season.

Brady Latham, who landed on the SEC All-Freshman Team as a redshirt freshman last year, retained his starting spot over Luke Jones, who is entering his third season at Arkansas after transferring from Notre Dame, but it was by the slimmest of margins.

“Brady at this point is probably a little more consistent than what Luke has been, but there's not a whole lot of difference there,” Pittman said.

Another interesting offseason storyline was who would step up and fill the void as Arkansas’ No. 2 receiver created by Mike Woods’ departure. Treylon Burks is the unquestioned star of the group and De’Vion Warren flashed potential last year, so it wasn’t surprising to see them listed as starters this week.

The third starting spot came down to a pair of familiar names, with Tyson Morris earning the nod over former four-star prospect Trey Knox. A two-star recruit and former walk-on transfer from a Division II school, Morris is a super senior who has taken his game to another level this offseason.

“Tyson was non-consistent,” Pittman said. “You just didn't know what you were going to get each day at practice with him a year ago. … And then this year, he's attacked every day.”

The other big question mark surrounding the depth chart was how the defensive line would shake out.

Speaking to the media before the start of camp, Pittman didn’t mention any of the three transfers among the two-deep. A month later, though, all three are listed as starters along with super senior Dorian Gerald.

Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway likely won’t play after having an appendectomy last week, which will open the door for Isaiah Nichols to start, but Missouri transfers Tre Williams and Markell Utsey are expected to be on the field for the first defensive snap of the season.

Kickoff against Rice is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus.