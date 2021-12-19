Why Arkansas didn't sign a QB in its 2022 class

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in a decade, Arkansas did not sign - and doesn’t plan to add - a quarterback in its 2022 class.

The position was noticeably absent from the Razorbacks’ 22-man list of signees on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday and head coach Sam Pittman said it was a strategic move.

With a proven starter in KJ Jefferson set to just be a junior next season and what the second-year coach believes is solid depth behind him, Arkansas held off on a quarterback this year in hopes of landing a high-profile one in 2023.

“We made a decision not to sign a quarterback this year simply because we felt like we were on some really good ones in the 2023 class,” Pittman said. “I don’t know if it’s a smart move or not - I guess time will tell - but I felt like we could, because there’s nobody immediately in front of a guy (and) with KJ going to be a junior, maybe you could really sign a great one in the 2023 class.”

Arkansas has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster other than Jefferson and each of them have remaining eligibility.