FAYETTEVILLE — When finally deciding on a starting quarterback to open the 2019 season, Chad Morris went with the guy who knew the offense inside and out.

The second-year coach acknowledged it was a tight competition between graduate transfers Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel, but ultimately picked Hicks to take the first reps against Portland State this Saturday.

With three years in the system at SMU and having gone through spring ball as an early enrollee, Hicks has a better knowledge of the offense. That means the game is much slower for him, Morris said.

“Unless you have played this game or coached this game as long as we have, that’s hard to put to an average fan that asks what does it mean when the game is slowing down,” Morris said. “Well, it's about anticipation.

“It’s anticipating that this is about to happen, that this window is about to open up and I can get the ball out in time. That’s what experience brings you.”