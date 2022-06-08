Why Isaiah Augustave chose Arkansas during his OV

Isaiah Augustave made the trip to Fayetteville this week for an official visit and Arkansas made sure it’d be the only visit he takes.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the night before he left town, the running back from Naples, Fla., went public with his decision to play for the Razorbacks in college via Twitter.

Listed as a 5.6 three-star prospect on Rivals, Augustave chose Arkansas over a slew of other offers, including from the likes of Florida State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and others.

“I like the campus and the coaches are really nice,” Augustave said. “I just like everything. … My favorite thing of the campus was probably the practice locker room. The practice locker room is like a whole gaming room and everything. Other than that, the weight room — I liked the weight room.”