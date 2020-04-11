Coming off a dramatic road win at Georgia Tech and playing without its star player, Arkansas welcomed Northern Kentucky - a solid mid-major - to town for a possible trap game earlier this season.

The Razorbacks survived the Nov. 30 matchup despite the Norse getting potential game-tying and game-winning shots off in the final 30 seconds.

His team came up short, but experiencing the passion of the crowd at Bud Walton Arena - even though it was from the bench - made an impression on Jalen Tate, who was missing the fifth of 10 straight games because of a broken left hand.

“Definitely just the atmosphere, it was great,” Tate said about what he remembered from the game. “It was a smaller game in November against a smaller college and they still came out.”

No one knew it at the time, but less than five months later, Tate would be able to call Fayetteville home. He announced Friday that he was going to play his final season of college basketball at Arkansas as a graduate transfer.

The decision comes after yet another solid season at Northern Kentucky. Tate returned from his injury in late December and finished the year averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 30.2 minutes.