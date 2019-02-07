Why Morris took away players' Hog gear
FAYETTEVILLE — Chad Morris raised some eye brows when he took away the players’ nice workout clothes and kicked them out of their fancy locker room.
It parked controversy on social media and message boards, but it wasn’t a permanent move by the second-year head coach. Instead, he is trying to send a message to his team.
“There's no entitlement; we’ve got to get away from that,” Morris said. “We're not entitled to it, we've got to earn it.”
Since then, the Razorbacks have worked out in generic gray gear with no logos and lettering written in sharpie.
The players aren’t the only ones in the plain outfits, as the official football Twitter account has posted videos and photos that show Morris and strength and conditioning coach Tru Carroll rocking the same stuff.
Back at it 💪#WPS #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/iGw3tVOa9L— Arkansas Razorbacks Football (@RazorbackFB) February 4, 2019
“I felt like we've got to go back and earn things, so from coaches to players to strength staff to training staff, everybody, recruiting department, we've got to earn things and I know our players have been very appreciative,” Morris said. “Last week was a week we had to pull a win out, had to have a perfect Friday and when you win you earn a piece of gear.”
By “winning” the day, Arkansas earned its shorts back, so they are finally wearing a Razorback logo again. They’ll have an opportunity to earn another piece of gear back this week and Morris said they’ll eventually work their way back into the locker room.
In addition to weeding out any entitled attitudes, the purpose of taking away the Arkansas-themed gear and requiring it to be earned back is to hammer home how lucky they are to be a part of a program that means so much to people across the state.
“There’s too many people in this state that Razorback football, basketball, Razorbacks in general, it’s a big, big, big deal,” Morris said. “The more our players can understand the impact that they have in every household and every kitchen table and every garage in this state, the more they understand the appreciation for what they have to earn.”
