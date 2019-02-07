FAYETTEVILLE — Chad Morris raised some eye brows when he took away the players’ nice workout clothes and kicked them out of their fancy locker room.

It parked controversy on social media and message boards, but it wasn’t a permanent move by the second-year head coach. Instead, he is trying to send a message to his team.

“There's no entitlement; we’ve got to get away from that,” Morris said. “We're not entitled to it, we've got to earn it.”

Since then, the Razorbacks have worked out in generic gray gear with no logos and lettering written in sharpie.

The players aren’t the only ones in the plain outfits, as the official football Twitter account has posted videos and photos that show Morris and strength and conditioning coach Tru Carroll rocking the same stuff.