Why Oklahoma transfer Jace Bohrofen picked Arkansas

When he got back on the bus following a road game in the Cape Cod League last month, Jace Bohrofen was surprised to see his phone had blown up with text messages and missed calls.

His name had finally popped up in the transfer portal and seven or eight schools jumped at the opportunity to re-recruit the former top-40 prospect. Within two days, that number had grown over 30.

However, Bohrofen already had it in his mind that if he was going to leave Oklahoma, there was only one school he wanted to transfer to and luckily for him, it was among that initial group that reached out.

It all became official last week, as the outfielder and No. 33 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 by Perfect Game announced Saturday that he’d continue his collegiate career at Arkansas.

“I have nothing but respect for the coaches at OU and I loved my time being there,” Bohrofen said. “But I just thought going to Arkansas was probably going to be the best move for my college career and the ultimate goal of where I want to be, which is making the big leagues.”