Wide Receiver Commit Mason Mangum Happy to Be Back at Arkansas
Back on campus for the first time since his commitment in March, Austin Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum felt right at home with his hosts Jack Lindsey and Peyton Ausley.
"It was great," Mangum said. "Great to see everybody and be with the other guys. They did a great job hosting us, very hospitable. It's awesome being here."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news