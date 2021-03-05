College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After Robert Moore's second home run of the day gave it the lead in the eighth inning, Arkansas still needed three outs Friday evening.

The Razorbacks turned to Jaxon Wiggins, who retired Murray State in order to complete a 7-6 come-from-behind win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The freshman righty has been nothing but impressive this season, as his 2021 campaign so far has consisted of three perfect innings.

Despite facing the heart of the other team's lineup in each of his appearances, Wiggins has gone nine up, nine down with seven strikeouts.

His last two outings have been in critical situations, too. Last week against Southeast Missouri State, Wiggins pitched the 10th inning and earned the win, and in Friday's game, he pitched the ninth and earned the save.

It is safe to say that head coach Dave Van Horn has all the trust in his ultra talented - albeit young - flame thrower.

"I mean, we wouldn’t have brought him in if we didn’t have confidence in him,” Van Horn said. “He’s throwing really well and he deserves it, so he went out and got it done.”

The hero in Friday's game, Moore, has known Wiggins for a long time and their relationship formed long before they were committed together in the 2020 class. (Moore eventually reclassified and enrolled a year early.)

He had nothing but praise for his friend afterward.

“Seeing him from middle school and high school up to now and just watching him develop has been so fun to watch.” Moore said. “You could probably throw him in any situation the game has to offer and he would dominate, I feel like.”

The trust from his teammates is an important part of a pitcher gaining confidence and Wiggins seems to have done that in his time on the mound so far this year.

Only eight games into a 54-game regular-season schedule, there is still plenty of season left to play for Wiggins, but his red-hot start to the 2021 campaign has coaches, teammates and fans alike excited for what's to come.

"He gets better every single day he takes the ball," Moore said. "He has no fear and he’s fun to play defense behind because you know you won’t be out there for very long. I don’t want to jinx him, but he’s going to have a heck of a year."

Game 2 of the Razorbacks' series against Murray State is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT Saturday. It will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.