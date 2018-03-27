Camden (Ark.) Fairview offensive linemen Stacey Wilkins originally planned on making his college decision in May, but that won't be happening now that so many top programs have come calling in recent weeks.

Wilkins saw his recruitment soar to another level after Chad Morris and the instate Razorbacks extended an offer on December 17. Since then, the 6-7, 285-pound tackle has added offers from Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida and several others.