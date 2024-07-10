Arkansas right-handed pitcher Will McEntire will be donning Razorback red for one more year, as he announced Wednesday his decision to return for his sixth season in Fayetteville. The return of McEntire gives Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs another veteran arm in his bullpen to use in tight situations. That veteran presence was on full display for a majority of the 2024 season, in which the Bryant native had a perfect 5-0 record over 30 appearances. McEntire threw 54.0 innings and logged an ERA of 4.83 with 18 walks and 65 strikeouts as a fifth-year player. McEntire was a freshman during the 2020 season, which was canceled 15 games in due to COVID, he redshirted in 2021, and then he was a key part of the Diamond Hogs' pitching staff in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

During Arkansas' three-game series against LSU this spring, McEntire made appearances in the first two games, and pitched a combined four innings of relief. He struck out nine batters with only three walks, two runs and five hits, and earned the save in the second game for his efforts. "That’s one reason we put him there, because he’s older, he’s been there, and he really doesn’t get rattled," head coach Dave Van Horn said after the series-clinching win. "He just came in there and did what he does. I’m just excited for him. He’s really having a good year for us and he’s been Mr. Reliable."

