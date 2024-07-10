Will McEntire returning to Arkansas for sixth season
Arkansas right-handed pitcher Will McEntire will be donning Razorback red for one more year, as he announced Wednesday his decision to return for his sixth season in Fayetteville.
The return of McEntire gives Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs another veteran arm in his bullpen to use in tight situations. That veteran presence was on full display for a majority of the 2024 season, in which the Bryant native had a perfect 5-0 record over 30 appearances. McEntire threw 54.0 innings and logged an ERA of 4.83 with 18 walks and 65 strikeouts as a fifth-year player.
McEntire was a freshman during the 2020 season, which was canceled 15 games in due to COVID, he redshirted in 2021, and then he was a key part of the Diamond Hogs' pitching staff in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
During Arkansas' three-game series against LSU this spring, McEntire made appearances in the first two games, and pitched a combined four innings of relief. He struck out nine batters with only three walks, two runs and five hits, and earned the save in the second game for his efforts.
"That’s one reason we put him there, because he’s older, he’s been there, and he really doesn’t get rattled," head coach Dave Van Horn said after the series-clinching win. "He just came in there and did what he does. I’m just excited for him. He’s really having a good year for us and he’s been Mr. Reliable."
Over the course of his career, McEntire has made a total of 65 appearances and has started 20 games. In 197.2 innings, the Bryant native has struck out 204 batters while walking 70, and he owns an overall ERA of 4.23 and a 16-5 record.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound righty already has a storied career with Arkansas, including moments such as a nine-inning complete game that featured no earned runs allowed against Louisiana Tech on March 11, 2023, and a seven-inning outing that saw him allow just one earned run with nine strikeouts against Auburn during the 2022 College World Series.
Arkansas is expected to lose its entire starting rotation of ace Hagen Smith, left-hander Mason Molina and junior righty Brady Tygart to the MLB Draft. Hobbs and head coach Dave Van Horn will likely look to standout right-hander Gabe Gaeckle, Ohio State transfer Landon Beidelschies and East Carolina transfer pitcher Zach Root as starters next spring.
That leaves McEntire as one of the top arms in the bullpen, along with names such as Gage Wood, Dylan Carter, Hunter Dietz, Colin Fisher, Ben Bybee, Parker Coil and more.
It's safe to say there's a good chance Arkansas could have one of the nation's best pitching staffs for a second year in a row after the Hogs ranked fifth nationally in ERA, first in strikeouts per nine innings and first in WHIP during the 2024 season.