 HawgBeat - Will there be any more recruiting visits in 2020?
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 10:41:07 -0500') }} football

Will there be any more recruiting visits in 2020?

Razorback coaches Justin Stepp and Kendal Briles with Texas WR target Ketron Jackson.
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

It's August 1, which means rising seniors all over the nation are receiving their official written offers from Division I programs. Despite finally reaching the milestone, prospects haven't been able to visit campuses with any coaches present since March, and according to Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek, it might stay this way.

"I think you will see the dead period extended through the end of the calendar year," Yurachek told media when asked about progress towards recruiting visits. "I don't see recruiting opening up any time during football season."

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any football program but trying to get through the new 10-game season with the fewest number of interruptions is priority number one.

Luckily for Sam Pittman and Arkansas, they've already got 17 commitments in the 2021 class and they've managed to bring commits on board who've yet to visit in person.

