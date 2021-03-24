HawgBeat - Williams, Davis add new element to Hogs versus Golden Eagles

To celebrate the Hogs' ascension to the Sweet 16, buy a one month subscription to HawgBeat and get six months free! Use code HawgSweet16 (Promo lasts until tipoff!)

Though Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman claims it doesn't help the Hogs too much that they've played Oral Roberts, there's definitely an advantage gained when you've played (and beat) the same group of personnel. Oral Roberts hasn't changed up their starters, except due to injury, while Arkansas's starting group has morphed continuously.

When the Razorbacks beat the Golden Eagles in Fayetteville in December 87-76, freshman Devo Davis, averaging 34 minutes over the last five games, played just 9 minutes. Freshman big Jaylin Williams didn't play at all.

After having to sit out the SEC tournament then contributing just five minutes against Colgate, Williams played 28 with 10 rebounds and four assists versus Texas Tech. His minutes were invaluable in the 2-point win even though he added just one point on the scoreboard.

"His understanding of the game and his ability to be our anchor behind us," senior Jalen Tate noted of Williams' growth. "The way he talks, the energy he brings. His ability to be in great position to take charges. He does a lot of things to hold our defense down as a whole."

It took all of the non-conference schedule and a few games in SEC play for the freshmen to earn the trust of their coaches but the patience helped Davis and Williams build a unique bond. The two embraced after the round of 32 win in recognition of the fruits of their labor.

"We both sat on the side and we were just telling each other, ‘Stick through it, stick through it. We know the work is going to pay off," Williams shared ahead of the Sweet 16. "We know we’re going to be able to show what we can do. Stick through it.’ I feel like both of us being on the court and having success on the court, both of us are feeling happy for each other. The emotions that are running through us, just happy we’re on a team that’s winning, it’s just a great feeling."

The emergence of Williams and Davis has upped the Razorbacks' game, especially from a defensive standpoint. Davis's speed and instincts paired with Williams' physicality and the way he sacrifices his body for the ball have given Arkansas an edge that it didn't have early in the year.

"I really think that in the middle of the SEC when we started getting on that win streak, we really started taking pride in our defense and getting stops and holding teams to a certain amount of points, and turning our defense into offense," Williams said.

Arkansas will have their work cut out for them trying to slow down Oral Roberts stars Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, averaging 27.5 and 29 points per game in the tournament so far.