Williams emerging as key player, leader for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jaylin Williams is quickly establishing himself as a leader for No. 12 Arkansas this season. The sophomore forward received plenty of high praise from coaches and players this week.

Despite being seventh on the team in scoring at 7.1 points per game, the Fort Smith native leads the team with 78 rebounds, 36 assists and nine blocks. His 59.5% field goal percentage is second on the team and he ranks third in minutes.

Williams is a focal point for opponents scouting the Razorbacks and Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser was complimentary of Williams on Thursday.

“I know him,” Moser said laughing. “Really good passer. He’s got a good pace to his game. He doesn’t get sped up. I remember (Rick) Majerus used to call some bigs ‘panicked passers.’ Jaylin Williams is not a panicked passer. Jaylin Williams takes his time, he finds cutters, he’s a very good passer and he’s skilled.”

Not only is Williams a very talented facilitator of the basketball, but he can be an elite scorer, as well. If a favorable matchup presents itself, Williams can - and will - take advantage.