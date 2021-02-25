HawgBeat - Williams' patience pays off with career night versus Alabama

Arkansas 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year Jaylin Williams is having a breakout moment at the perfect time for the Razorbacks. Scoring a career-high 13 points in Arkansas's 81-66 win over Alabama on Wednesday night, the freshman was instrumental in the second half after early foul trouble found him on the bench after four minutes.

The Tide, down by one, started the second half on a 7-0 run, prompting a timeout from second-year head coach Eric Musselman. After the timeout, Williams scored on a layup, three jumpers and two free throws, helping the Hogs go on a 17-2 run and securing a lead they wouldn't relinquish again.

Final stat line for the freshman? Thirteen points on 4-8 shooting, 5-7 from the free throw line, eight rebounds and two charges taken. Williams was also +30 on the stat sheet in his 22 minutes played.

"He’s a really confident freshman," Musselman said after the game. "He keeps getting better. He played great against a ranked team. I would say we ran more plays tonight for Moses and J-Will than we did anybody else on the team."

The former Rivals top-100 big didn't start the season looking dominant, playing fewer than 10 minutes in seven games, but he's continued to do the "dirty work" as Moses Moody called it Wednesday night.

"He's going to take the charges," Moody said. "Y'all might not realize, but when J-Will sets the screen, the guy he's setting it for is going to be open. Small stuff like that shows all he does for the team that doesn't show up on the stat sheet."

Arkansas was able to take advantage of a mismatch with Joshua Primo guarding Williams in the second half, giving him the opportunity to postup the old fashioned way.

"He wasn't only great from a defensive standpoint, but then offensively, we really posted him up. He got to the foul line seven times. He got eight rebounds. Clogged the lane up on dribble drives," Musselman said. "Early in the year he was patient. I’m sure internally he was getting anxious to play more, but he kept working on his game."

Musselman says he sees Williams' role only growing as he continues to develop his ball handling and court vision.

"It’s a great feeling knowing that’s how I want to be," Williams said post-game. "I want to be a guy that comes in and can change the game if we need it. That’s a great feeling."

In last four games of Arkansas's 8-game SEC win streak, Williams has averaged 24.2 minutes, 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.