Hunter Wilson picked a great time to hit his first home run at Arkansas.

The redshirt junior from Oklahoma – known as “Cowboy” by his teammates – launched a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning to put the exclamation point on the Razorbacks’ 8-2 win over No. 2 Florida.

The victory puts Arkansas in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday and erases any doubt that it will be a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament beginning next week.

Entering the game as a pinch runner for Luke Bonfield in the eighth inning, Wilson probably wasn’t expected to get his 73rd career at bat with the Razorbacks, but they loaded the bases to bring him to the plate. The high-energy infielder sent a 1-0 pitch over the right field fence and sprinted around the bases.

That was plenty of run support for closer Matt Cronin, who struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to clinch his 11th save of the season. He got into a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth, but allowed only one inherited base runner to score. Five of the seven batters he faced were retired with strikeouts.

It was a dominant finish to an overall solid performance by the Razorbacks.

Casey Martin set the tone with a monster two-run home run – his third of the tournament – in the second inning. Friday’s shot tied Zack Cox’s UA freshman record set in 2009 with 13 homers.

A couple of RBI singles by Dominic Fletcher and Jared Gates stretched Arkansas’ lead to 4-0 in the sixth before Florida finally got on the board with a leadoff home run by Jonathan India in the bottom of the inning.

That was the only blemish for starter Blaine Knight, who worked around base runners in all six of his innings. He scattered four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Less than two days after a five-error performance against South Carolina, the Razorbacks not only played error-free defense, but also had some big plays. Perhaps none were bigger than Dominic Fletcher making a diving catch in centerfield and then getting up to fire a strike to third, doubling up the runner trying to tag up on the play.

Arkansas will get the rest of the day off, while Florida must play an elimination game against LSU later this evening. The winner of that game will be the Razorbacks’ opponent Saturday in the single-elimination semifinals.