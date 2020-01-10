FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman is not happy with Reggie Chaney’s performance through two SEC games.

After committing three turnovers in just seven minutes against Texas A&M, the sophomore forward picked up four fouls in the same amount of time in Wednesday’s loss at LSU.

The fourth of those fouls was a costly technical that gave the Tigers two points they otherwise wouldn’t have scored just before halftime in a game the Razorbacks ultimately lost 79-77.

“Certainly in a two-point game you do now want a technical foul, especially if you’re only playing a limited amount of minutes,” Musselman said. “I think if Mason (Jones) or Isaiah (Joe), or somebody who’s out there for a large portion of minutes, sometimes those type things happen, so I’m not happy about it. I can tell you that.”

The first-year coach’s frustration was evident in several of his comments to the media following Thursday afternoon’s practice.

He couldn’t come up with a reason behind why Chaney might have punched the basketball into the stands, resulting in the technical - “How does a man walk on the mood? I don’t know.” - and eventually shifted the focus back to the team as a whole.

With no eligible player taller than 6-foot-8, size has been a concern for the Razorbacks all year, but the play of senior Adrio Bailey has alleviated some of those issues. Despite being just 6-foot-6 and playing a position up, the Louisiana native has been one of the best defensive players in the country according to advanced metrics.

However, he’s playing only 24.4 minutes per game, while the other four starters are each averaging more than 30 minutes. After beginning the year with a three-game suspension, the 6-foot-8 Chaney has been his top backup.