Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have inked a deal with new wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch for a salary of $200,000 in 2024, HawgBeat learned through a Freedom of Information Act request. Fouch is taking over for Kenny Guiton, who took the wide receivers coach position at Wisconsin.

Fouch is now the lowest paid Arkansas assistant, as he takes over the spot from secondary coach Deron Wilson, who will make $300,000 in 2024. Fouch made just $69,915 as co-offensive coordinator for Missouri State last year.

The Razorbacks also brought in former head coach Bobby Petrino to be the offensive coordinator after Dan Enos was fired just eight games into the 2023 season. Petrino served as head coach at Missouri State from 2020-22, and Fouch was the co-special teams coordinator and running backs coach for the Bears during that time.

Shortly after Petrino was hired, the Hogs also brought in new offensive line coach Eric Mateos, who is set to make $700,000 annually.

Mateos is making the same amount that his predecessor, Cody Kennedy, made during his time in Fayetteville. Kennedy is now the offensive line coach at Mississippi State, which led to Arkansas officially announcing Mateos on Monday. This will mark the second time Mateos has worked for Pittman, as he was a graduate assistant under Pittman at Arkansas from 2013-15.

As notably pointed out by BestOfArkansasSports, Fouch's contract does include a stipulation that he will receiver a $25,000 raise for his second season if Sam Pittman is the head coach on March 1, 2025. That is something that wasn't included in the contracts for Petrino or Mateos.

The current salary pool comes out to $6.225 million. Here is a full list of the salary pool for Arkansas assistant coaches as of this publishing of this story.