Young, 2023 DB commit, pleased with hire of Bowman

 Dallas Young, 2023 Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback commit, pleased with hire of Dominique Bowman
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 12:30:55 -0600') }} football

2023 Arkansas cornerback commit Dallas Young
2023 Arkansas cornerback commit Dallas Young (Twitter)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

As worked up as Arkansas fans may have been when news broke Monday that Sam Carter was leaving for Ole Miss, few had quite as much riding on the next hire as Dallas Young.

The 5.7 three-star cornerback from Alabama is currently the Razorbacks’ lone defensive back commitment in the 2023 class and he was - for just a couple of days - left wondering who his position coach would be.

Luckily, it sounds like head coach Sam Pittman gave Young a heads up on the news and then worked quickly to fill the position.

“I ain’t gonna lie - I was hurt when Coach Carter left,” Young said. “But I knew it was a business. I knew to trust Coach Pittman. Me and him talked the day before and he just told me to trust him that he was going to get a good coach in for me. … I was very excited to see who we got.”

{{ article.author_name }}