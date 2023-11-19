A day after Arkansas beat Florida International 44-20 in Fayetteville, Razorbacks Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek has officially announced that head football coach Sam Pittman will be back for another year.

Yurachek confirmed reports that Pittman will be returning as head coach in 2024 when he released a statement Sunday regarding the fourth-year head coach's future.

"Our team was extremely excited last night after the game when I informed them that Coach Pittman is our head coach and will be moving forward into the 2024 season," Yurachek said in a tweet. "This has not been the season any of us anticipated. We have work to do. I am confident that together, we can meet the goals and expectations of our program. I want to thank the many Razorback fans who have supported our team this season. I look forward to honoring our seniors and cheering on this team on Friday as we take on Missouri.”

The news from Yurachek comes after Pittman once again shot down rumors that he might be fired after the win over FIU on Saturday.

"I will say this guys, when we start talk about firing and all this, it kills us in recruiting," Pittman said after the FIU game. "It does. Especially when we fabricate stories and put it out. It kills us in recruiting when we give opinions about who's coming in and all those type things. It kills us.

"I've got a wife and she's a human being. People put out stuff that's not true. I know it's an opinion world now, but I don't think I'm getting fired guys or he would've told me I'm getting fired. I'm not for sure why I have to answer these questions or not, but I think I don't."

Arkansas has a 4-7 record this season and a 23-24 overall record during Pittman's tenure in Fayetteville. The Hogs will finish their season Friday against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium is set for 3 p.m. CT and it will be televised on CBS.