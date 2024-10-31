Yurachek details Bud Walton Arena reseating plan

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek released his latest version of "From The Desk Of Hunter Yurachek" on Thursday to provide critical updates to the Razorback fanbase.

One of those updates surrounded the planned men's basketball reseating plan coming to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"The Razorback Foundation in conjunction with our department will implement a comprehensive reset on ALL seating within Bud Walton Arena in time for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season," Yurachek stated. "The plan is designed to enhance Annual Fund revenue for the Razorback Foundation and create a more equitable process for Razorback Foundation members to select season ticket locations.

"There has not been a comprehensive re-allocation of seating within Bud Walton Arena, since it opened in 1993. Details of the plan are being finalized and will be provided in January to allow fans to make informed decisions on their annual fund commitments. If there is an interest in making a year-end positioning gift to improve your priority, please contact the Razorback Foundation.

"The reseating plan will be based on the existing seating configuration of Bud Walton Arena. As we continue to focus our efforts on addressing the many changes within collegiate athletics, a revised timeline for potential renovations to Bud Walton Arena has not been established."

Yurachek also mentioned that the university is continuing to pursue special event opportunities at Bud Walton Arena and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson held concerts at the venues.

Also included in the letter from Yurachek was a new feature for student-athlete scholarship enhancement fees.

"Beginning this weekend, when fans purchase concessions and other items at Razorback sporting events, each transaction will include a three-percent fee that will be designated to the funding of the additional scholarships that will be implemented with final approval of the settlement," Yurachek stated. "If you purchase $10 worth of concessions, your total bill will be increased by 30 cents. This is a small but meaningful way that fans can help provide their support of current and future Razorback student-athletes."

Yurachek did begin the letter by talking about the potential Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) changes coming to the sport after the recent preliminary approval by the U.S. District Court in Northern California of the House vs. NCAA class action lawsuit, which potentially provides a clearer idea of a framework of what intercollegiate athletics programs may look like moving forward. The final approval hearing is scheduled for April 7, 2025.

"Institutions will be permitted to compensate student-athletes for use of their Name, Image and Likeness directly from Department of Athletics’ generated revenues," Yurachek stated. "The projected annual financial impact for Razorback Athletics will be approximately $22 million."

