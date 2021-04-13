HawgBeat - Yurachek drops late night tease of Musselman extension

After a day dressed up in suits and ties down at the Arkansas capitol to discuss Name, Image and Likeness with legislators, athletics director Hunter Yurachek shared a photo of himself, his wife, Eric and Danyelle Musselman with the gang all dressed down to Arkansas gear/pajamas, sharing a celebratory drink. The photo, captioned "Sleep well Arkansas! (Razorback basketball) is in good hands," tweeted at 10:37 p.m. on Monday night, alerted the Arkansas fan base that finally an extension deal for Musselman is imminent. It's been just over two weeks since the Hogs were bounced from the Elite 8 by eventual champion Baylor.

Entering the 2020-21 season, Musselman was tied with Will Wade at the bottom of the SEC making $2.5 million a year on a heavily incentive-based, 5-year first contract with the Hogs. The two have both openly discussed an extension since the season ended but the fan base was on edge as jobs at UNC, Arizona and others opened up and Musselman's buyout is set to fall to $1.5 million on May 1. We're waiting on the terms of the extension but a request has been submitted via the Freedom of Information Act, so stay locked on HawgBeat for breaking news.