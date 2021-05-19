Yurachek, Pittman agree to reset contract

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — With all of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, Hunter Yurachek and Sam Pittman have agreed to hit the reset button on the head coach’s contract.

The Arkansas athletics director announced the news at the One Razorback Roadshow in Harrison on Monday and HawgBeat recently obtained the new deal via a Freedom of Information request.

Pittman will continue to make $3 million annually, but he is now under contract through the 2025 season. That gives him an extra year on his original five-year agreement signed in December 2019.

However, all other aspects of the deal remain in place.

The contract still includes two automatic one-year extensions that kick in for making a bowl game, meaning he would remain under contract through the 2027 season if the Razorbacks reach the postseason at least twice in the next five years.

Because this was a “reset” of the contract, it does not count as one of those one-year extensions despite Arkansas being invited to the Texas Bowl, which was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the TCU program.

That also means the Razorbacks’ 3-7 record in 2020 will not count toward the winning percentage that dictates how big Pittman’s buyout is if he’s terminated for convenience before the end of his deal.

In a unique structure that reflects Yurachek’s opinion on coaching buyouts, the Razorbacks would owe Pittman 75 percent of his remaining contract if they fire him and he’s won at least half of his games beginning with the 2021 season.

If his winning percentage beginning with the 2021 season is below .500 at the time of his firing, Pittman’s buyout would be just 50 percent of his remaining contract.

Pittman’s contract still includes the automatic non-cumulative raises that come with reaching certain win totals, as well. Winning six regular-season games results in a $250,000 bump, while seven and eight wins would earn him raises of $500,000 and $750,000, respectively.

It is also worth noting that Pittman and his staff will still get their bowl bonuses, despite the game being canceled, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Those payments have been deferred to June 1 and Pittman is set to receive $150,000.