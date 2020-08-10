College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

With the 2020 college football season seemingly on the brink of cancellation, star players across the country sprung into action Sunday night.

The #WeWantToPlay hashtag trended on Twitter with Heisman frontrunners Trevor Lawrence from Clemson and Justin Fields from Ohio State leading the charge.

A handful of Razorbacks - most notably Xavier Kelly and Ricky Stromberg - voiced their support, but what Arkansas ultimately provided Monday morning was the first athletics director and head coach to get behind the movement.

Despite being dealt an unfair hand with the SEC’s schedule announcement Friday, Hunter Yurachek and Sam Pittman each sent tweets using the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.