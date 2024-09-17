Yurachek says Arkansas football NIL not where it needs to be

In a win-at-all-costs college football landscape, Arkansas consistently finds itself on the back burner of something that has taken over the sport: Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Compared to the rest of the Southeastern Conference and its rival foes, Arkansas already has several built-in disadvantages. The most glaring of which is in-state talent (or the lack thereof), and we all know talent is needed to win in big-boy college football. NIL money can be a pretty helpful tool in attracting and retaining prospects from all over the country.

The idea that players are being "bought" by collectives doesn't sit well with most people, but it's the reality now across college athletics.

Instead of complaining about the morality of the situation, why not switch stations to a more positive tune? That’s been tough for Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek.

Being negative about the very thing a program needs to thrive seems counterproductive, whether the reasoning is justified or not. Yurachek continued to echo those thoughts Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

"It has been terrible," Yurachek said. "It's been awful. NIL, the way it was intended, the way it was intended July 1st of 2021, that if a student athlete had a value to their name, image or likeness, and there was a business product or service like one of these many businesses up here, that wanted to use a student athlete to market their business product or service, well they could receive valid compensation to do that.

"And that's how this all started. Our student athletes in their first year did an incredible job going out and knocking on doors, beating the bushes and they generated almost $2.5 million in what I will call the most legitimate NIL agreements that they went out and got on their own."

That $2.5 million for Arkansas' student-athletes may have been impressive during NIL's inaugural year, but it holds nothing to some of the numbers being reported now for players. Tennessee quarterback and former five-star Nico Iamaleava reportedly signed an NIL contract worth approximately $8 million with Spyre Sports (a Tennessee collective) in 2023, according to The Athletic.

Arkansas has its own NIL collective in Arkansas Edge, but it has failed to generate the hype and membership level that other teams' collectives have. Some of that could be due to a lack of winning — although the football team is technically 2-1 since the collective debuted in November — but Yurachek's comments on the "ridiculous" payouts some players receive probably don't help facilitate growth, either.

"But in college athletics, we are our own worst enemy and we find the loophole to every single rule in the rulebook, and we found a loophole where we created these things called collectives," Yurachek said. "Collectives are donors pooling their resources together to pay student athletes as collectives under the auspice of doing charitable work.

"Whether that was tweeting about a charitable organization or signing autographs or making public appearances. But, the amounts of money that were getting paid were simply ridiculous and still are ridiculous, and they just continue to be ridiculous."