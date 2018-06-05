2019 TX LB Zach Zimos Closer to a New Commitment After Arkansas OV
There's no shortage of excitement or confidence coming out out of Arkansas linebacker target Zach Zimos. The 3-star prospect from Travis HS (TX) has plenty of excellent options to play football at ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news