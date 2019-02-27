Last week, we took a look at the top sleepers on the HawgBeat Big Board and this week, we're taking a look at the most heavily recruited prospects the Hogs will have to fight tooth and nail to land. The Big Board is a list not just of the Hogs' top targets but also the ones we feel they have the best shot to land. Contrary to popular belief, recruits with tons of offers are not always the most highly ranked. Each of these prospects has the most offers of the recruits on the board in their position group:

Haynes King, making dramatic strides between his sophomore and junior seasons, now holds 18 Division-I offers but many might not know his name yet because he hails from East Texas and he has kept himself pretty off the radar. However, camp season and winning a state championship has recruiting fans buzzing about this coach's kid. He's recently been moved into the top 100 prospects in Texas by Rivals but he's still unranked amongst dual-threat quarterbacks. King has visited Arkansas before and will be back on March 9. LSU is a school definitely in the mix for King, as well as TCU.

This Rivals100 wide receiver continues to show out and prove to people why he's earned his 27 reported offers, most recently winning WR MVP at Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Houston. Omeire looks to be headed to either Texas or Texas A&M, he says he really can't even say what separates the two right now, but he may also give Arkansas a chance with an official based on his relationship with Justin Stepp and Kelvin Bolden.

From a very talented high school team in Dallas, Bishop Dunne, Jaden Hullaby has acquired 17 Division-I offers but just two SEC offers so far, from Arkansas and Florida. Hullaby has a nice mix of Power 5 and G5 offers and he plans to be back on the Hill March 9 with his also very heavily recruited teammate Elijah Yelverton. Hullaby has visited Baylor and TCU since the end of his season and he'd cut a list of favorite schools including Arkansas but decided to take it down and keep his recruitment open for more offers.

Bishop Dunne's top tight end Elijah Yelverton may be ranked as the no. 11 tight end in the nation but he's got just one less offer than the no. 1 ranked tight end Darnell Washington with 34. Yelverton's SEC offers include Arkansas, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and Vanderbilt. Yelverton visited TCU at the beginning of February and picked up an offer from the hometown-adjacent Horned Frogs.

Not just one of the most heavily recruited 2020 prospects on the HawgBeat Big Board, but one of the most heavily recruited in the nation is 4-star Houston-area offensive tackle Chad Lindberg. Lindberg beat out Memphis OT Chris Morris by one offer, Lindberg has 35. He has offers from 10 of 14 SEC teams, including Alabama, but he's a top priority for Texas and Notre Dame so it will be tough for the Hogs to reel this Texas boy in.

Pursued for both his talents at offensive tackle and defensive tackle, Omari Thomas from Briarcrest Christian is one of the top overall targets on the Arkansas board and he holds a whopping 29 offers including the best programs in the nation like Alabama and Clemson. Thomas has visited Arkansas several times and will be back next weekend for the March 9 prospect day. Winning is important to Thomas but if the Hogs can make progress this season, he could end up signing with Arkansas. Thomas had cut his list of favorites, including Arkansas, but has since tweeted that his recruitment is open and he's picked up new offers from Kentucky and West Virginia.

Another recruit the Hogs offered early that has really blown up, Princely Umanmielen is now being courted by 17 programs, four SEC schools, including A&M, and Texas. The Razorbacks will be in the mix for an official visit with Umanmielen who told HawgBeat at Rivals Camp in Houston that they still recruit him very hard, but they'll be fighting against Texas (which is right in his backyard), Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU. He wants to decide before his senior season.

With just one more offer than fellow White Haven linebacker Martavius French, Bryson Eason tops the list of linebackers with 19 offers. Unlike French however, Eason hasn't been receiving a lot of new offers. Eason's taken visits to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida State in the last year and will be back on the Hill on March 9.

Xavion Alford is a recent Hog offers and the plan was to get him up to the Hill for the March 9 prospect day but his two teammates have already said they're not coming, making his visit doubtful. He's got a crazy 37 offers and recently moved up into the Rivals250. Players from around the Houston area were asked to predict where Alford would land at the Rivals Camp last weekend and they mostly said Texas or LSU, like his teammate Alec Bryant.

Before Mark Smith and Arkansas offered Little Elm corner Ryan Watts at the beginning of January, the 3-star had no Power Five offers, now he has 28 total offers and is the most heavily recruited corner on the big board. Watts has plans to visit Arkansas at the end of March because the Hogs hold a special place in his heart for being the first to believe in him, but he's also already visited Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor, and has plans to visit Oklahoma State as well so there's going to be a big battle for this late riser.