Jackson, at 6-foot-0, 280-pounds is a solid defensive tackle and would be a great addition to the Razorback's 2019 class, which has just three commits so far. In no order, Jackson cut his list down to Arkansas, Missouri, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.

The hogs are in the running for another one. Mansfield Legacy defensive tackle Enoch Jackson Jr. has cut his list of 18 offers to just eight schools. Jackson was going to cut to seven schools but he picked up a Texas Tech offer at the last minute and he decided to keep them in the running.

The Rivals 3-star has two SEC offers but cut Florida out of the running for his talents. He's a top-100 prospect in the state and teammates with another top Hog prospect, 2019 safety Jalen Catalon. Catalon also has Arkansas in his unofficial top 5. Both athletes were featured in the first edition of the HawgBeat 2019 big board this week.

IN HIS WORDS:

Arkansas: "I love the town and how the coaches coach. The passion for the game down there is second to none and I see myself being successful there."

The DFW native says his next cut will be to four schools.

Check out footage of Jackson from Rivals 3-Stripe Camp Series in Dallas.