The Razorbacks got their second decommit of the 2019 class last night, Gulf Breeze High School's Joseph Stone, but they're doing everything they need to do to replace him in the next couple months. They invited 2019 Louisiana offensive tackle Dylan Rathcke to the Vanderbilt game last weekend and he ended up leaving with an offer.

"We didn't really know what to expect going up to Arkansas, I hadn't really seen the program besides a couple games and it was surprising to see how beautiful it was up there," Rathcke said. "It was amazing to see how good the facilities and the coaches were. They offered me and I plan on taking an official visit, going to see if they want me to come for the LSU game or after the season so I have more time with them."

On top of having a great visit, Rathcke already feels a good connection with offensive line coach Dustin Fry and liked what he saw from the unit in the game, their best of the season according to Pro Football Focus.

"My relationships with the coaches right now are very good," Rathcke said. "Coach Fry is a great dude. I could tell from the game that he knows what he's doing with his offensive linemen and he's just a great dude."