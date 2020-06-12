Subscribe to HawgBeat today and receive 50% off an annual subscription PLUS we'll send you a gift code for the remaining cost ($49.50) to use on the Rivals Fan Shop! Click here to sign up

The shortest MLB Draft in the history of the event is in the books.

Reduced to only five rounds because of the coronavirus pandemics, the 30 major league teams picked 160 total players from high schools and colleges over the last two days.

Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin were the only Arkansas players selected, but the Razorbacks also had three signees - Masyn Winn, Markevian "Tink" Hence and David Calabrese - taken in the draft.

Here's a visual look at how those numbers stacked up to the rest of college baseball, as well as how the SEC compared to other conferences...