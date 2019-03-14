Arkansas was originally scheduled to have about nine of their top running back targets on the Hill but only about five made it, much to their advantage because they were able to get more time with Jeff Traylor.

One of the five 2020 running backs was Cedar Ridge standout Chris Vaughn. For Vaughn, a trip up to the University was really a trip back home. Vaughn's father, Chris Vaughn Sr., was a grad assistant at Arkansas in 1999 before coaching all over the defensive secondary for the Hogs for eight seasons.

"The visit went great," Vaughn said. "I enjoyed being back in Fayetteville.

"I got to know Coach Traylor better. I’d known a lot about him from our talks and when I was younger, but I really got to see his coaching style in the meeting and scrimmage, which I liked a lot."

Vaughn's father also coached with Coach Traylor at the University of Texas before Traylor joined Chad Morris at SMU.

He's currently got five offers and was offered by Arkansas at the end of January, he's quickly shot up the HawgBeat Big Board. His other offers are from Air Force, Kansas State, South Florida and Missouri.

"I'll keep my recruitment open for now, but I feel like the offers I have right now will, in time, be the biggest contenders."