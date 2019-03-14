2020 Texas Running Back Chris Vaughn Recaps Arkansas Unofficial
Arkansas was originally scheduled to have about nine of their top running back targets on the Hill but only about five made it, much to their advantage because they were able to get more time with Jeff Traylor.
One of the five 2020 running backs was Cedar Ridge standout Chris Vaughn. For Vaughn, a trip up to the University was really a trip back home. Vaughn's father, Chris Vaughn Sr., was a grad assistant at Arkansas in 1999 before coaching all over the defensive secondary for the Hogs for eight seasons.
"The visit went great," Vaughn said. "I enjoyed being back in Fayetteville.
"I got to know Coach Traylor better. I’d known a lot about him from our talks and when I was younger, but I really got to see his coaching style in the meeting and scrimmage, which I liked a lot."
Vaughn's father also coached with Coach Traylor at the University of Texas before Traylor joined Chad Morris at SMU.
He's currently got five offers and was offered by Arkansas at the end of January, he's quickly shot up the HawgBeat Big Board. His other offers are from Air Force, Kansas State, South Florida and Missouri.
"I'll keep my recruitment open for now, but I feel like the offers I have right now will, in time, be the biggest contenders."
In his junior season, Vaughn ran for 1,901 yards, 21 touchdowns and had 157 yards receiving. He says he likes what he's seen from Arkansas's running backs and thinks he'd be a good fit.
"I've liked what I've seen a lot," Vaughn said. "From the production on the field running but also their usage in the passing game has caught my eye."
Vaughn and Coach Morris discussed making plans for an official visit but no dates have been arranged just yet. For now, Vaughn knows he wants to come back to watch the spring game on April 6.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.