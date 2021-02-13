Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

2020 record (RPI): 11-5 (47) 2019 record (RPI): 46-20, 20-10 SEC (9) Coach: Dave Van Horn (19th season at Arkansas, 700-389) Rank in preseason polls: 8 (D1Baseball, NCBWA, USA Today Coaches), 12 (Rivals Composite), 14 (Baseball America), 20 (Perfect Game), 22 (Collegiate Baseball) Rank in conference forecasts: 3rd in SEC West (D1Baseball, coaches) Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2019 (0-2 at College World Series) Home field: Baum-Walker Stadium (11,129) Left: 320, left center: 375, center: 400, right center: 365, right: 320

2020 Recap/2021 Outlook

Coming off back-to-back College World Series appearances, interest in Arkansas baseball was at an all-time high heading into the 2020 season. The Razorbacks once again had to replace their Friday night ace and several other key starters from the consecutive trips to Omaha, but they still had Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin anchoring the lineup. Although Martin got off to a slow start, Kjerstad was in the midst of what looked like an all-time great season, hitting .448/.513/.791 with six home runs and 20 RBIs through 16 games before the weather even warmed up. As a team, the Razorbacks breezed through the first two weeks of the season until losing all three games at the Shriners College Classic - all in heartbreaking fashion. The losing streak actually reached five games with disappointing losses to Illinois State and South Alabama, but they seemed to be turning a corner just as the season was called off because of the pandemic. Even though Kjerstad and Martin were picked in the MLB Draft, pretty much everyone else is back, plus Arkansas added several key pieces with a highly touted signing class and through the transfer portal. Question marks remain, particularly on the pitching staff, but Dave Van Horn’s team - at least on paper - seems as deep as it’s ever been and the Razorbacks look like they could be in the picture for a national seed and College World Series berth once again.

Arkansas' projected lineup and key reserves Pos. Player, Cl. (B/T) C Casey Opitz, Jr. (S/R)

.302/.361/.509, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 11 RBI in 53 AB in ‘20

Has thrown out 35 of 75 potential base stealers in 3 years, preseason All-SEC 1B Brady Slavens, So. (L/R)

.507/.543/1.240, 9 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 47 RBI in 75 AB at JCCC in ‘20

National JUCO Player of the Year, began career at Wichita St. 2B Robert Moore, Fr. (S/R)

.317/.403/.444, 2 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI in 63 AB in ‘20

Preseason second-team All-American by Baseball America, son of KC Royals GM Dayton Moore 3B Jacob Nesbit, R-So. (R/R)

.259/.348/.397, 5 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI in 58 AB in ‘20

Elite defender at third base SS Jalen Battles, So. (R/R)

.303/.402/.438, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 18 RBI in 89 AB at McLennan C.C. in ‘20

Elite defender at shortstop LF Braydon Webb, Jr. (R/R)

.340/.452/.400, 1 HR, 6 RBI in 50 AB in ‘20

Hit .450 with 14 HR at Grayson C.C. in ‘19 CF Christian Franklin, So. (R/R)

.381/.467/.619, 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI in 63 AB in ‘20

Preseason second-team All-American by Baseball America RF Cayden Wallace, Fr. (R/R)

True freshman

No. 25 overall recruit in 2020 class, per Perfect Game DH Matt Goodheart, Jr. (L/R)

.302/.361/.492, 3 2B, 3 HR, 18 RBI in 63 AB in ‘20

Preseason All-SEC, could play 1B if shoulder is healthy enough Res. INF Cullen Smith, R-Sr. (L/R)

.304/.427/.473, 14 2B, 7 HR, 30 RBI in 207 AB at ETSU in ‘19

Sat out ‘20 season because of NCAA transfer rules, two-time All-SoCon Res. INF/OF Zack Gregory, R-Fr. (L/R)

.136/.310/.136, 2 RBI in 22 AB in ‘20

Excels at getting on base Res. C Dylan Leach, Fr. (S/R)

True freshman

Skipped senior year of HS to enroll a year early

Even with the MLB Draft being shortened to five rounds, Arkansas figured to lose not only Kjerstad and Martin, but also catcher Casey Opitz. It was a pleasant surprise when teams balked at his asking price and he went undrafted. Opitz is not going to hit a bunch of home runs, but he does have some pop and he gets on base as a switch hitter. More importantly than that, though, he might be the best defensive catcher in the country. Opitz has thrown out nearly half of the runners who’ve tried to steal on him during his career, plus he manages the pitching staff really well. He’ll be backed up by Dylan Leach, who emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the fall a couple of months ago. That is just once piece to the Razorbacks’ solid middle of the field. Robert Moore started at second base as a 17-year-old freshman who should have been a senior in high school last season and many speculated he might move over to shortstop to replace Martin. He got a look there, but junior college transfer Jalen Battles is an excellent defender and has made progress at the plate to secure the starting job at short. In the middle of the outfield is arguably Arkansas’ best player. Christian Franklin is back in center field and is a true five-tool player who was off to a great start offensively when the season was cut short. He is a legit All-SEC, first-round prospect. Braydon Webb returns in left field and will play his first full season in Fayetteville after transferring in from the JUCO ranks. Replacing Kjerstad in right is the only true freshman projected in the projected lineup, Cayden Wallace. The Arkansas native was a top-25 recruit and likely would have been drafted had it not been for signability concerns. It’s worth mentioning that third-year freshman Zack Gregory - who can also play in the infield - could potentially push for playing time in right, but Wallace is talented enough to start from Day 1. Although he’s been getting reps at first base in scrimmages, Matt Goodheart’s shoulder still isn’t quite healthy enough to play in the field. He’s been swinging the bat well, though, so he’ll likely begin the year as the Razorbacks’ designated hitter. That leaves three players seemingly competing for the two corner infield spots. Brady Slavens, the National JUCO Player of the Year in 2020, came to Arkansas as a third baseman, but doesn’t have a good enough glove to stick there in the SEC and he’s since moved to first - where he looks like a natural fit based on his size. For now, incumbent Jacob Nesbit is holding down his starting job at third. He is an elite defensive player, but has sometimes struggled at the plate. If he slumps, the Razorbacks could turn to Cullen Smith, who was a three-year starter and all-conference performer at East Tennessee State before transferring to Arkansas and sitting out last season because of NCAA rules. He’s a capable defender and probably the first guy off the bench at any of the four infield spots, plus can really swing the bat.

Arkansas' projected rotation and key bullpen arms Role Player, Cl. SP1 RHP Zebulon Vermillion, Jr.

1-0, 1 save, 0.00 ERA, 12 K, 0 BB in 7.1 IP in ‘20

Team captain, was Arkansas’ closer last year SP2 RHP Peyton Pallette, Fr.

0-0, 1 save, 1.59 ERA, 3 K, 3 BB in 5.2 IP in ‘20

In-state product (Benton), velo in upper 90s SP3 LHP Lael Lockhart, Sr.

1-2, 4.58 ERA, 19 K, 8 BB in 17.2 IP at Houston in ‘20

Two-year Friday night starter at Houston CL RHP Elijah Trest, So.

0-0, 1.93 ERA, 10 K, 3 BB in 9.1 IP in ‘20 RP RHP Kevin Kopps, R-Jr.

0-1, 8.18 ERA, 9 K, 4 BB in 11 IP in ‘20

Sixth-year junior, two-time team captain RP RHP Jaxon Wiggins, Fr.

True freshman

No. 129 overall recruit in 2020 class, per Perfect Game RP RHP Connor Noland, So.

2-0, 2.00 ERA, 19 K, 4 BB in 18 IP in ‘20

Friday night starter in ‘20, former QB RP RHP Kole Ramage, Jr.

1-1, 4.40 ERA, 14 K, 5 BB in 14.1 IP in ‘20

Fourth-year junior, 50 career appearances RP RHP Caleb Bolden, R-So.

1-0, 1.12 ERA, 15 K, 3 BB in 16 IP in ‘20

Missed ‘19 season because of Tommy John RP RHP Ryan Costeiu, So.

2-1, 1.73 ERA, 44 K, 3 BB in 26 IP at Sacramento City C.C. in ‘20

Averaged 15.2 strikeouts per 9 IP in JUCO last year RP LHP Patrick Wicklander, So.

2-2, 6.32 ERA, 17 K, 9 BB in 15.2 IP in ‘20

Been in starting rotation since ‘19 as a true freshman RP LHP Zack Morris, Fr.

1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1 K, 1 BB in 5.2 IP in ‘20 RP LHP Caden Monke, So.

1-1, 1 save, 2.53 ERA, 13 K, 3 BB in 10.2 IP in ‘20