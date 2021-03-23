HawgBeat - 2021 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 tip-off times, TV, locations

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue . Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com .

The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Texas Tech by two points on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996. Slated up against 15-seed Oral Roberts, the Hogs have been given the highest chance of all round of 16 teams to advance to the next round.

Arkansas has the 6:25 game on Saturday on TBS. The Hogs are also back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse where they defeated Colgate in round one–Oral Roberts has yet to play at Bankers Life.

The victors from Saturday and Sunday will move on to the Elite 8 played Monday and Tuesday with games slated for 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Here's everything you need to know to watch the round of 16 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament:

Saturday, March 27

(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State 1:40 p.m. CBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova 4:15 p.m. CBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse

(3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts 6:25 p.m. TBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse 8:55 p.m. TBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Sunday, March 28

(1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton 1:10 p.m. CBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse

(1) Michigan vs. (4) Florida State 4 p.m. CBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(2) Alabama vs. (11) UCLA 6:15 p.m. TBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse

(6) USC vs. (7) Oregon 8:45 p.m. TBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse