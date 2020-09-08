HawgBeat - 2022 Quarterback Target Notebook: The 3-stars

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Kendal Briles has so far recruited three quarterbacks to Arkansas–two from Texas, one from Arkansas–and all of them are dual threats. To land two in the 2021 class, the Razorbacks offered 13 different quarterbacks. They're now up to 12 offers for quarterbacks in the 2022 class, with only one off the board (committed to LSU).

Out of the 11 quarterbacks still available, five are ranked in the Rivals250 heading into their junior seasons and six are rated 4-stars.

Four of the 11 are listed as dual threat quarterbacks, but their classifications aren't set in stone as they continue to settle into their game and style of play.

Five of the 12 quarterbacks are from Briles' home state of Texas, three are in Georgia, two are in California and one is in Tennessee.

In this notebook, we take a closer look at the five available options on the Hogs' QB board who are currently rated 3-stars: