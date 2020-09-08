HawgBeat - 2022 Quarterback Target Notebook: The 3-stars

2022 Quarterback Target Notebook: The 3-stars
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Kendal Briles has so far recruited three quarterbacks to Arkansas–two from Texas, one from Arkansas–and all of them are dual threats. To land two in the 2021 class, the Razorbacks offered 13 different quarterbacks. They're now up to 12 offers for quarterbacks in the 2022 class, with only one off the board (committed to LSU).
Out of the 11 quarterbacks still available, five are ranked in the Rivals250 heading into their junior seasons and six are rated 4-stars.
RELATED: QB Notebook: The 4-stars
Four of the 11 are listed as dual threat quarterbacks, but their classifications aren't set in stone as they continue to settle into their game and style of play.
Five of the 12 quarterbacks are from Briles' home state of Texas, three are in Georgia, two are in California and one is in Tennessee.
In this notebook, we take a closer look at the five available options on the Hogs' QB board who are currently rated 3-stars:
Date Offered: March 9, 2020
The Razorbacks already have stiff competition for the latest future DI QB out of Westlake High School, Cade Klubnik. After making the rounds at various programs during his sophomore season, Klubnik finally earned a scholarship offer from in-state Baylor. Auburn bought in a month later and he now has 17 offers including Ole Miss, TCU, Washington and more. Klubnik won a state championship while sharing quarterbacking duties in 2019, finishing with a 77% completion rate, 12 TD/1 INT, and 680 yards passing. He's the highest ranked dual-threat QB that's still a 3-star prospect so, a big junior year could skyrocket him quickly.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news