2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Running Backs

The top dog of the '23 Arkansas running back targets is Edgewater (Fla.) four-star Cedric Baxter Jr.

Baxter is one of the more highly sought-after prospects that the Razorbacks are in on in the class, and it's for good reason. The Arkansas offense posted north of 215 yards per game rushing in 2021, good enough for 12th in the nation.

Beyond the allure of playing running back on the Hill, Arkansas has more working for it when going after the 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect.

The staff offered Baxter on Christmas Eve last year, becoming the second to do so following his commitment to Florida State, and it seems to have stuck well in his mind.

The Razorbacks beat out more than 20 other schools to find their way in Baxter's top 12 following his junior season. Despite their early entry, the staff will have no easy task going up against the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCF and the school he was formerly committed to, Florida State.

Thoughts on Arkansas - “It was great. I got to talk to the coaches and staff, they made it feel like home. They made sure me and my family were okay. It was a really good atmosphere to be in.

“I love the way they ran their offense. I like how they ran the ball and passed to the running back. They got their running backs out in space; I really liked that.”(click here for Pickett's full 2021 recruiting update with Rivals' national analyst Ryan Wright)