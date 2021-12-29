2023 DB Dallas Young discusses decision to pick Arkansas

It wasn’t always his plan to commit following his junior season, but after a lot of thought and prayer, Dallas Young decided he didn’t need to wait any longer.

The talented cornerback from Gardendale, Ala., pulled the trigger and announced he’d play his college ball at Arkansas on Wednesday, which was also a special day for his family.

“It was just the relationship with the coaches, just the love that I had when I came up there, and me praying to God,” Young told HawgBeat. “Today is my grandma’s birthday, so that was what made it special to me.”

Young had offers from the likes of Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State and West Virginia, showing why Rivals already has him rated as a 5.7 three-star prospect.