Bentonville offensive tackle Joey Su’a isn’t your typical in-state recruit. Originally from California, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound lineman caught the attention of Sam Pittman’s staff just weeks after his move to Northwest Arkansas this summer.

Tigers’ offensive coordinator and line coach Aaron Danenhauer noticed an instant impression made among teammates and coaches upon the Class of 2023 prospect’s arrival.

“He’s such a positive guy,” Danenhauer said. “He doesn’t complain ever and works extremely hard. I think his attitude and work ethic earned instant respect from his teammates.”

While his work ethic off the field is earning the respect of teammates, his on-field performance is making just as strong of an impression. In Bentonville’s season-opening 43-30 win over Liberty (Mo.) North, his first game at his new school, Su’a racked up a number of pancake blocks and provided protection from the backside edge.