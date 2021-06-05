2023 prospect from Little Rock excited about Saturday visit

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

Layden Blocker already has an Arkansas offer and will be in town Saturday for an unofficial visit.

The 2023 prospect from Little Rock told HawgBeat he is looking forward to getting on campus.

“I am very excited to take the visit," Blocker said. "I have an idea of how the visit will go, but I don’t know all the details.”

Considering he's a native Arkansan, it will not be Blocker’s first visit to Fayetteville as a recruit. He was also in attendance for the Red-White Game and Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with TCU two years ago - before the pandemic and before he was offered last October.

“I’ve been on campus a couple other times as a prospect,” the 6-foot-2 point guard said. “This is my first time back on campus since they offered me, but I’m most excited about meeting the coaches and learning more about the basketball program and how I fit in the system.”

Blocker is set to play at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., next year. He also plays for Bradley Beal Elite in the spring and summer. This spring he averaged 14 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game for Brad Beal Elite.

He has received plenty of attention from college programs, amassing 12 scholarship offers so far, including Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, St. John’s and Texas Tech, among others.

Blocker is expected to arrive on campus around 10 a.m. Saturday.