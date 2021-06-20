2023 RB offer from Alabama attends Arkansas camp
Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021
DETAILS: click here
After taking an unofficial visit Friday, Drew Pickett stuck around for an extra day so he could attend the Arkansas prospect camp Saturday.
The running back out of Deatsville (Ala.) Holtville already had an offer from the Razorbacks for the 2023 class, but seeing him live in action reassured the staff of their decision to pursue him.
Pickett's relationship with running backs coach Jimmy Smith is one Arkansas hopes will be enough to bring him to Fayetteville.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news